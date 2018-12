[India], Dec 12 (ANI): A Dehradun court has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a 2016 rape and murder case. ADJ 3rd Gurbaksh Singh pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

Azhar, the convict, is a resident of Vikasnagar.

It was in January 2016 that the convict had raped the girl after a New Year party. He also murdered the victim after the sexual assault. (ANI)