Uttarakhand violence: Section 144 imposed in Rudraprayag

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Section 144 was imposed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday following the incidents of violence in Agastyamuni town of the district which took place on April 6.

The Uttarakhand Police also conducted a flag march in Agastyamuni and Gulabrai of Rudraprayag district.

Earlier in the day, two people were arrested in connection with the violence which erupted in the town over a fake Facebook post alleging that a 10-year-old Hindu girl was raped by a Muslim man in the town.

At least 15 shops owned by Muslim traders were also burnt down by few right-wing groups in the process. Scores of people gathered near the police station at Agastyamuni demanding justice for the alleged rape victim. (ANI)