Uttarakhand women Self Help Group makes herbal colours for Holi

[India], Feb. 26 (ANI): As Holi is around the corner, the demand for herbal colours have increased in and around Delhi and adjoining places.

Places like Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi are known to celebrate the festival in full fervour using colours, water balloons including specific delicacies like Gunjiya.

Taking on the increasing craze about the herbal colours, a Self Help Group (SHG) named Kalyani situated at Haldwani's Harinayakpur have started making the herbal colours by using natural substances like the rose, turmeric, spinach, and marigold.

The members of Kalyani said that there is a high demand for herbal colours in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and New Delhi. Increasingly the people are now opting to celebrate the festival with herbal colours that are considered to be safer as compared to using the synthetic colours. The Holika Dahan shall be done on March 1 and the festival of colour will be celebrated on March 2 across North India. (ANI)