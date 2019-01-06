Uttarakhand's Anasakti Ashram tableau selected for R-Day parade

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand will display its Anasakti Ashram tableau on the occasion of Republic Day this year, as part of the 14 states that have been selected to display their tableaus on January 26.

An official informed that proposed tableaus are cleared by a team of experts formed by the defence ministry. The formation of the tableaus also takes place under the same team of experts. The selection of tableaus was done in six rounds.

This year, the theme of the parade is Mahatma Gandhi, marking his 150th birth anniversary. During his stay in Kausani, Gandhi had stayed in Anasakti Ashram for two weeks in 1929 and called the place the Switzerland of India. He also wrote a review on the book "Anasakti Yoga"

Last year, the sports ministry presented a tableau on its scheme 'Khelo India', the Income Tax India department tableau flashed its 'Operation Clean Money' scheme while the Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau showcased its scheme for minor forest produce sector - Uchith Dam Hak Se Maang. Moreover, the tableau displayed by Gujarat paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on completion of 100 years of Sabarmati Ashram, Manipur tableau narrated the tale of Khamba and Thoibi - a story of youthful love while Assam tableau reflected the traditional masks of the Satras, Kerala's tableau depicted Kettukazcha, an offering of devotees associated with the temple festivals and farming community, the tableau of Maharashtra displayed the coronation of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chhattisgarh tableau showcased Ramgarh's ancient amphitheater, while Jammu and Kashmir's tableau focused on rural tourism. Akashvani also presented its tableau which showcased its journey of more than eight decades of public service. (ANI)