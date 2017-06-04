Uttarakhand's unique cleanliness campaign is really an inspiration

[India], June 4 (ANI): In an effort to make the city free from open defecation, Haldwani Municipal Corporation is sticking posters related to cleanliness campaign on the E-rickshaw of the city.

Not only this, the E-rickshaw drivers are informing the people travelling from their rickshaw about the cleanliness drive.

"E-rickshaw is environmental friendly. The posters have been used to make aware of the bad effect of polluting the land, river and air. We are making the people aware that they should not spread waste in open and should dump it in dustbin," said one of the E-Rickshaw drivers.

The Municipal Corporation has chosen the E-rickshaw as it is pollution free. Out of 230 E-rickshaw functioning in the city, the Municipal Corporation has registered around 150 in this unique initiative. "We made this recommendation in front of our city magistrate and after that we chalked out the plan to carry out the cleanliness campaign. We tried to carry out the initiative which would attract the people and they would be interested in listening," said Suresh Adhikari, Senior Administrative Officer. He further said that the initiative has been widely appreciated by and hoped that the people get inspired from this. (ANI)