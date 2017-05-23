Uttarkashi bus accident: MP CM announces ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each

[India], May 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Uttarkashi bus accident.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs. 50,000 to the one injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the horrific bus accident has risen to 22 and eight other injured are admitted to the hospital.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, a bus carrying 29 pilgrims from Uttarkashi to Gangotri, fell into river near Uttarakhand's Dharasu area. All these people hailed from Madhya Pradesh. A rescue operation is being carried out by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel here. More details are awaited. (ANI)