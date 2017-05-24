Uttarkashi tragedy: MP CM assures complete assistance to grieving families

[India], May 24 (ANI): In the wake of the deadly Uttarkashi accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Mister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a special coach will be attached to a train for those families, who want to bring the deceased home for cremation.

"I have talked to the Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. After post-mortem, a special coach in a train will be provided to the relatives who want to bring the dead-bodies home," Chouhan told ANI.

Chauhan assured that arrangements have been made to provide assistance to the aggrieved both in Delhi and Indore.

He said, "We have announced Rs. 2 lakh to those whose family members lost their lived in the accident, we will also provide medical treatment and Rs. 50,000 to those who are injured. He added the government will stand with its people in these difficult times and will do everything to support them. At least 20 pilgrims were killed while six others were injured yesterday in a bus accident near Dharasu in Uttarkashi district. The bus with 28 pilgrims from Indore was returning from Gangotri when it fell into Bhagirathi River. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. yesterday near Dharasu. All 20 dead bodies have been recovered. The injured are being taken to private hospital in Dheradun, Uttarakhand. The cause of the accident is said to be separation of the tire from the bus due to which driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the gorge. (ANI)