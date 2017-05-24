Uttarkashi tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs

[India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the kin of each of those killed in the tragic bus accident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

The funds would be released from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the bus accident in Uttarkashi from PMNRF," a statement from the PMO said.

At least 21 pilgrims were killed while seven others have been injured in a bus accident near Dharasu in Uttarkashi district last evening. Prime Minister Modi condoled the deaths and tweeted, "My prayers & solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi. May the injured recover soon." The bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Indore, Madhya Pradesh was returning from Gangotri when it fell into Bhagirathi River. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. yesterday near Dharasu when the pilgrims were returning form Gangotri. All 21 dead bodies have been recovered. The injured have been admitted to district hospital at Uttarkashi and CHC Chinyalisaud. The cause of the accident is said to be separation of the tire from the bus due to which driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the gorge. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed deep grief over the accident. He announced ex-gratia of Rupees one lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and 50,000 to the seriously injured. He has also directed a magisterial probe into the accident. (ANI)