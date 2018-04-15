Uzbekistani national arrested for entering Delhi airport on fake ticket

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended an Uzbekistani lady at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for entering on a fake ticket.

The security personnel intercepted the woman Khikmatova Shakhzoda on Saturday when she was noticed suspiciously roaming around at the airport.

When inquired, the woman revealed that she entered the terminal building by showing an edited ticket of Uzbekistan Airlines flight No. HY-424 bound for Tashkent to see-off her mother, who was travelling by the same flight.

After initial verification, she was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action. An FIR has also been registered against her under section 417 and 447 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)