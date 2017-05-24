Uzma's brother: Sushma Swaraj did what seemed impossible

[India] May 24 (ANI): The Indian government has done more than expected for Uzma, said Wasim Ahmad, brother of Uzma, who got permission from the Islamabad High Court to return to India.

Talking to ANI, Ahmad expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Indian government, and especially to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"We are very happy that my sister would be soon coming back to India. The government has done for us more than expected. On our one request, Sushma Swaraj did what seemed impossible to us," said Ahmad.

He said that the Indian Embassy treated Uzma with full care. She took shelter in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on May 5, 2017. "The Indian Embassy in Pakistan kept my sister as own child. They would phone us to keep abreast of latest developments of the case," said Ahmad. He added that he had no words to thank the government, Swaraj, and Indian High Commission in Pakistan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed Indian national Uzma, who has accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, to return to India and has also ordered police to provide her security till the Wagah Border. On May 19, Uzma had submitted a 6-page reply to the High Court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama [marriage papers]. The reply also claimed that Tahir's affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma is allowed to travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30. Earlier, while recording her statement before the Court of a Judicial Magistrate Uzma (20) also alleged that she was sedated, assaulted, tortured mentally and physically by Tahir who had invited her to visit his family in Pakistan. Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, also stated the she had taken shelter in High Commission of India of her own accord and would stay there till she is sent back to India with security. The case came to the forefront after her husband claimed that Indian High Commission has stopped her wife from leaving the premises during their visit to apply for visa on May 7. (ANI)