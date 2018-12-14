V Senthil Balaji could've better joined AIADMK instead of DMK says Dhinakaran

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): After V Senthil Balaji's joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagham (AMMK) president TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said that Balaji's resignation came as a surprise, however, he could have better joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Earlier in the day, close aide to Dhinakaran, Balaji quit AMMK and joined MK Stalin's DMK.

"Balaji could have better joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) instead. Our party has always opposed the DMK. We are in support of those who have followed Amma (Jayalalithaa). I am surprised how he could change his colour overnight to join the DMK," said TTV Dhinakaran.

Dhinakaran further said that he has no regrets over Balaji's resignation and holds no grudges against him. "I know Senthil Balaji since 2006 and I have no regrets over his resignation as I can't hold anybody's hand and compel them to do anything. It's his decision and I wish him good luck wherever he goes. I don't have any problem with this," Dhinakaran said. The DMK chief also asserted that choosing to join or leave a political party is every individual's right. "Balaji tried to take other party members along with him. But they didn't accept his offer," he said. Commenting on the grand celebration held at DMK's office to welcome Balaji earlier in a day, Dhinakaran stated, "The DMK had to portray that Senthil Balaji is joining them in a big way. It shows that the DMK is jittery after their poor performance in the RK Nagar by-election in which they even lost their deposits". Earlier, Balaji served as the close aide to AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran. Also, he was among the 18 pro-Sasikala AIADMK MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker on September 18, 2017. Interestingly, Balaji started his political career in DMK but later joined Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and then AIADMK. He was appointed as the state Minister for Transport from 2011 to 2015. While working for AIADMK, Balaji was elected to Aravakurichi (Karur) constituency in 2006 and 2011 Assembly elections. (ANI)