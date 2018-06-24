Vadodara school murder: Family protests demanding justice

[India], June 24 (ANI): The family members of the class 9th student, who was found dead in a school here, staged a protest outside the school premises demanding justice for the 14-year-old victim.

Concerned over the security of their children, parents of other students also participated in the protest.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was found with multiple stab wounds in the school washroom on Friday.

The police on Saturday arrested a class 10th student under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in connection with the case.

According to RS Bhagora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vadodara, "a fight between the two students resulted in a gruesome attack by the suspected Class 10 student leading to the death of other. The boy was stabbed with a knife and later succumbed to his injuries." According to the family members, the victim was stabbed by some boys during lunch break. The school worked in two shifts and the incident took place when the children came in for the afternoon shift, said Principal, Surendra Singh. "We informed the police when we got to know of the incident, the police will investigate the matter now. These kids are new admissions, how would we know what they are carrying to school," Singh said. Further investigation in the case is currently underway. The case has a lot of resemblance with last year's Gurugram murder case wherein a Class II student of a school was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school premises on September 8, 2017. Later, a class XI student was arrested by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) for killing his junior. (ANI)