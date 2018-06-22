Vadodara school student found dead

[India], June 22 (ANI): A student of Class 9 was found dead in a school here on Friday.

As per the police, the victim was killed in a scuffle with another student of the same school.

The body of the victim was found near a toilet inside the school premises.

"Two students had a fight, one of whom has died. We do not know the motive behind the murder; we are checking the CCTV footage. We will be able to say something only after the investigation," said RS Bhagora, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, a sharp weapon, which was allegedly used in the murder, was found in an unidentified bag. There has been no case registered against the school as yet. According to the School Principal, Surendra Singh, the school worked in two shifts and the incident took place when the children came in for the afternoon shift. "We informed the police when we got to know of the incident, the police will investigate the matter now. These kids are new admissions, how would we know what they are carrying to school," said Singh. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)