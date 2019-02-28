Vadra hints he may contest elections from Moradabad

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday indicated his interest to join active politics and that he may contest elections from Moradabad as and when he decides on that.

"Just because I help people, others think that I am inclined towards politics. It is not necessary to be a politician to help and serve the people. But, if people feel that I can bring about a change in good time then only I will get into politics," Vadra said while speaking to ANI.

On being asked from which constituency he will contest the elections from, Vadra added, "I was born in Moradabad and have spent childhood in Uttar Pradesh and I think I understand that area. However, I can stay anywhere and I believe I will be able to understand them."

Talking about the ongoing Money Laundering case against him Vadra asserted that he will not leave the country till the time all charges against him are cleared. "I am a law-abiding citizen. Whenever I am called I will go, I have nothing to hide. I will not leave the country till the time my name is not cleared in the matter. I have always been available and will continue to do so," added Vadra.

On Wednesday, Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to face questioning in connection with a Money Laundering case linked to the alleged purchase of a London-based property.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had on rejected Vadra's application for a stay on questioning and directed him to appear before the ED. He had sought the stay till required documents were supplied to him and his legal team.

On another application of Vadra, the court had directed the ED to provide hard copies of documents to his legal team within five days in connection with the case.

Vadra, who approached the court on Saturday, had sought a complete list of documents with the full description of each document allegedly seized during a search of his office by the agency.

Meanwhile, sharing his views on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release by Pakistan, he said: "It is the best news for his family and everyone in India. We are very proud of him and the forces. Peace is significant and very important."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture. Abhinandan, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army. (ANI)