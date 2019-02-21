Vadra takes dig at ED officials' fitness

New Delhi: Under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lens in connection with a money laundering case, Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday took a dig at the fitness of the officials and shared health and style tips.

Vadra, a high-profile businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, shared a picture on Instagram and Twitter, where he is seen standing next to a pot-bellied ED official, looking dapper in a white shirt and a chic blue suit.

Vadra tweeted: When you have self-belief n determination, there is an exchange of energy in any environment, leading to learning n teaching ... a bit of style n health tips for the Agency too. pic.twitter.com/k1c1TfRaQQ — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) February 21, 2019 Vadra is known for his sartorial choices and style quotient. He has been spotted flaunting ensembles by top national and international labels. He has also been open and experimental to ideas in fashion and takes care to dress in a way that accentuates his toned body. He has often been seen in low neck, body-hugging T-shirts. Also known as a fitness freak, Vadra, who at times share fitness tips on Facebook, has been spotted many times jogging at the Lodi Garden or cycling around Lutyens' Delhi.