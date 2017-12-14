Vagehla attacks BJP, Congress, calls them 'chor'

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party over the manner in which they carried out their Gujarat campaign rallies, ousted Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Thursday branded them as thugs whose ways are not good for the people.

Vaghela said that the parties on their eleventh hour kept all the agendas aside, blamed and called each other "thieves" and "thugs".

"This is not good for the people of Gujarat. It is just like out of the two chor (thugs), which one should Gujarat choose?" he asked.

He added that the "Presidential pattern" should come into play, wherein the workers should select their candidates or the MLAs. "No one talked about employment. They kept attacking and talked negative about everything. This is not good for the people of Gujarat," Vaghela said. Speaking about being ousted from the Congress and the party electing Rahul Gandhi as their President, Vaghela said, "I congratulate Rahul ji, and just want to tell him to keep a good political advisor, that's when the progress will take place". Vaghela resigned from the Congress Party on July 21. Gujarat is at the second phase of voting today. The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations. In the second and final phase of elections, 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to the polls. The results will be declared on December 18. (ANI)