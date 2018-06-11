Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a "routine check-up", media reports have said.

"He has been admitted for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Based on a medical recommendation, Vajpayee was taken to the AIIMS on Monday morning and Guleria is personally keeping a watch on former prime minister's health.

Vajypaee, 93, will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director and pulmonologist Randeep Guleria, said AIIMS spokesman B.N. Acharya. Vajpayee was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004.