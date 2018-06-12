Vajpayee hospitalised due to urinary tract infection; condition said to be 'critical'

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, yesterday, has been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

His condition is believed to be stable, but it is uncertain when the former prime minister, who has been ailing for years now, will be discharged.

The AIIMS bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee is expected to be released between 11am and 11:30am. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition.

Yesterday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited AIIMS, followed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visted Vajpayee an hour later. Several Union ministers and senior BJP leader LK Advani were seen at the hospital.