Vajpayee may be discharged in a few days: AIIMS

New Delhi: Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement; hope we'll be able to discharge him in next few days: AIIMS director. "We are hopeful of Vajpayee's full recovery in the next few days," AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said.

Guleria said Vajpayee's kidney function is back to normal, heart rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure are also normal and the parameters are being maintained without support.

The former PM (93) was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday with an urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, but his condition was reported to be stable since on Tuesday.

A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, evaluated his condition, a source said. The former prime minister underwent dialysis on Monday and continued to remain in the intensive care unit of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS, the source said. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He suffered a stroke in 2009, weakening his cognitive abilities. Later, he developed dementia. The entire corridor of the first-floor ICU has been cordoned off and only patients' attendants or relatives are being allowed after showing proof. A host of political leaders, including former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, visited the ailing leader on Tuesday.