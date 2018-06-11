Vajpayee's condition stable: AIIMS

[India], June 11 (ANI): All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday informed that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition is stable.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition is stable and a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are conducting tests," AIIMS.

Earlier in the day, Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS for a routine-check-up, according to doctors.

The Director of AIIMS while confirming the same, said in a statement, "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria."

The 93-year-old stalwart was the first ever person from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's prime minister. Vajpayee served for two terms twice - briefly in 1996 and between1998 to 2004. Currently, he is the oldest living Prime Minister of India. Vajpayee is also a well-renowned poet. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the BJP. In 2015, Vajpayee was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)