Vajpayee's condition stable, no decision on discharge

[India] June 11 (ANI): The medical condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was earlier today admitted to Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is now stable.

The hospital, however, stated that the decision on his discharge is yet to be taken.

"Vajpayee's condition is normal, the decision on his discharge from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is yet to be taken," an AIIMS official said.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS this afternoon for a routine check-up.

Earlier, an AIIMS official said that a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are looking after him. (ANI)