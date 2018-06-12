Vajpayee's responding well to treatment: AIIMS

[India], June 12 (ANI): Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's medical condition is stable and he is responding well to the treatment, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed on Tuesday.

Vajpayee, who was admitted at Delhi's AIIMS on Monday, is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection

'Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable. He continues to respond well to treatment and is being monitored closely by a team of doctors', AIIMS said in a statement.

Earlier today, Dr. Aarti Vij, an AIIMS official, said that the senior BJP leader is on injectable antibiotics. "Former Prime Minister Vajpayee's condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in the hospital until the infection is controlled," she said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh visited Vajpayee at the hospital. (ANI)