Valedictory ceremony of 31st Naval Higher Command Course held in Goa

[India], May 9 (ANI): Valedictory function of the 31st Naval Higher Command Course (NHCC) was held at the Naval War College, INS Mandovi on Thursday.

The event was graced by the presence of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, as the chief guest, who presented awards to the officers who had excelled in the course.

Attended by captain rank officers of the Indian Navy and other armed forces, NHCC is the flagship course of the college.

Conducted over 37 weeks, the course covers a wide canvas of subjects with the primary focus on subjects that are of strategic and operational importance to the armed forces.

The 4th edition of the China Compendium, a collection of research papers on China, was also released by the Governor during the event. The Naval War College is a premier training institution of the Indian Navy and one of the three War Colleges of the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)