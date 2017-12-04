Valedictory function of 200th Army Pilot Course organised in Allahabad

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): Air Marshal AS Butola VM VSM Senior Air Staff Officer HQ CAC presented certification of merits at the valedictory function organised by the Basic Flying Training School (BFTS) in Air Force Station Bamrauli, to mark the successful completion of flying training to 25 Army Aviators of the 200th Army Pilots Course.

During the function, Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola VM VSM presented certificates to the graduating officers and trophies to those who excelled during the course of training.

While addressing the gathering, Air Marshal AS Butola urged the officers to keep flight safety paramount and to always remember the three important Ws of aviation - Weight, Winds and Weather. He also praised BFTS for its rich tradition of transforming young officers into skilled aviators. While highlighting the role of these pilots in time of transforming technology in aviation, he reminded them that "military aviators have almost no margin for error". Meanwhile, Captain Ankur Saraswat was awarded a trophy for being first in Flying, Captain M Kartik Reddy for standing first in Ground Subjects and Captain Ayush Malik was awarded the trophy for Best Overall Performance. Apart from this, Squadron Leader Raveesh Kumar was awarded the trophy for the Best Instructor. Basic Flying Training School is a flying training establishment of the Indian Air Force located at Allahabad. It was established in December 1987 to impart ab-initio training to pilots on HPT-32 aircraft. The budding aviators go through a rigorous flying and ground training course for five months to master the skill. (ANI)