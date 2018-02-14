Valentine's Day 2018: Quotes, messages and poems for your loved ones

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is here and if you are yet to write that card, fill in the tag on the flowers or compose a romantic text, don’t worry, there is still time.

Plenty of cards or florists will do the job for you and stick a nice little message in for your loved one, but you might want to do something a bit more personal.

This can be harder than you would think, so if you are looking for a bit of inspiration, here are some of the best romantic poems, quotes and message this Valentine’s Day.

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.' ― Pablo Neruda .' ― ‘You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.’ – Dr. Seuss .’ – ‘The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.’ – Helen Keller .’ – 'Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around. You tell them things that you’ve never shared with another soul and they absorb everything you say and actually want to hear more. You share hopes for the future, dreams that will never come true, goals that were never achieved and the many disappointments life has thrown at you.' – Bob Marley .' – ‘If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever.’ – Alfred Lord Tennyson .’ – ‘We are all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness—and call it love. True love.’ – Robert Fulghum .’ – 'If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you '– A. A. Milne 'A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.' ― Elbert Hubbard .' ― 'Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.' ― Lao Tzu .' ― 'Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.' ― William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream .' ―