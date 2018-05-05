Vandals deface St Stephen's College chapel

New Delhi: Vandals on late Friday night defaced the door of the chapel at Delhi University's prestigious St Stephens College with the words, Mandir yahin banega (The temple will be built here). Moreover, the cross outside the chapel was also defaced.

Sources said the pro-Hindutva graffiti on the door was first noticed by students on Friday evening and as of Saturday morning, it had not been removed.

The writing may have gone unnoticed for hours since regular classes have been suspended owing to the impending Delhi University examinations.

While the door of the chapel read Mandir yahin bangea (The temple will be constructed here), the cross outside the church had the words Im going to hell written on them. Delhi University Students Union Presidet Rocky Tusseed expressed concern over the matter and said they would raise the issue with the concerned authorities.