Vande Bharat Express faces disruption on return journey

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The return journey of Vande Bharat Express following its maiden run was disrupted for over an hour, possibly due to a cattle run.

India’s first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat Express, was flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and was returning back from Varanasi when the disruption occurred.

The Express train had to remain stationed at Barhein, 18 kms from Tundla since 6.30 am due to the possible cattle run.

“The train was returning at night and a cattle run over is a possibility at odd times. After removing the obstacles the train resumed its journey and moved for Delhi at around 8.15 am”, according to a statement of the Railway Ministry. The train was not on a scheduled commercial run when the disruption occurred. Commercial operation of the train is slated to start from the February 17. Vande Bharat Express is designed and developed by a Chennai-based Railways Production unit, Integral Coach Factory in just 18 months which also includes the in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working etc. (ANI)