Vande Mataram row: Rahul's mind is too power-centric, says Smriti Irani

Belgaum (Karnataka): Commenting on Congress President Rahul Gandhi's alleged disrespect towards the National song, Vande Mataram, Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Saturday, said that his mind is too power-centric.

"His mind is too power-centric, perhaps his understanding on the glorious history of the nation and service towards the nation is a little poor, that is why he was seen disrespecting Vande Mataram," Irani said.

"Someone who does not understand our martyr's sacrifices, who is unaware of the history of Rani Chenamma, how can we expect from someone like that to take two minutes out of his busy schedule to pay homage to the motherland," she added.

Earlier, Irani also attended the Karunad Mahila Jagruti Samvaad, in Karnataka's Belgaum, where she said that Karnataka was heading towards change that would contribute towards a new India, where there was no place for North-South divide and caste divisions so people like Congressmen could not benefit from it politically.