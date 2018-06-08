Vani finishes Round 1 at Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open

[India], June 8 (ANI): Indian woman golfer Vani Kapoor, competing in the Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open as part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) Access Series, played at the Messila Golf Club, Finland, on Thursday and finished the first round tied at the 22nd position with a score of 3 over par (75 - 72).

The day was led by Laura Fuenfstuek of Germany, who shot a score of 4 under par (68-72) to finish on top of the leaderboard. The current cut at the end of round 2 is expected to be at 5 over par (Cut by top 45 players + ties).

The Viaplay Ladies Finnish open has prize money of 40,000 euros for the winner and will conclude on Saturday. Vani is the only Indian selected for the LET this season and is hopeful for winning a medal on her international stint, bringing laurels to the country. Her upcoming tournaments include the Czech Ladies Challenge 2018 and Belfius Ladies Open 2018. (ANI)