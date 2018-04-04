Varanasi Airport authorities face difficulty as IndiGo Staff goes on strike

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): Varanasi airport director on Wednesday said they are facing problems with IndiGo passengers as the airline's support staff has suddenly called for a strike.

According to the airport director, the strike has been called by the staff over salary issues.

"We are facing problems at Varanasi airport in dealing with IndiGo passengers as the airline's support staff has suddenly called for a strike over salary issues," he said in a statement today.

"Indigo staff has not given notice to Airports Authority of India", he added.

IndiGo has been in trouble for quite some time now. On March 29, an Indigo flight with 77 passengers and four crew members on board, plying between Tirupati and Hyderabad, suffered a tyre burst at the time of landing. However, the individuals were safely evacuated. On March 28, another Indigo flight 6E-7204 from Bengaluru to Vijayawada skidded off the runway while landing at Vijayawada airport. The ATR 72-600 flight's tail bumper located on the aft section received a minor damage as it skidded off the runway while during the landing procedure. (ANI)