Varanasi all set to host Pravasi guests

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): The holy city of Varanasi is all geared up to host the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) beginning January 21with a dedicated 'tent city' with villages and cottages furnished with modern amenities, set up to welcome guests arriving here from 193 countries.

The three-day convention this year themed "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India" will also enable participants an opportunity to visit the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and also witness the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26.

"Tent House has been built in Varanasi for NRI visitors. A total of 1480 tent rooms , 50 Kashi villas, 450 Saraswati Deluxe rooms and 120 Triveni family rooms for NRIs have been created," Rajesh Kumar, Vice-Chairman of Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) said. "We have attempted to provide clean and hygienic arrangements for NRI and provide them an authentic feel of holy city in their small tent city. We have made arrangements for our guests to have a glimpse of the holy city, experience its ghats, the Sarnath temple and other places. North Indian food will be made available and live cultural events are scheduled daily in the tent city," he said. The tent houses priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 will be made available for bookings on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website, he said. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held January 21-23 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The closing session will see the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)