Varanasi: Clash erupts on BHU student leader arrest

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Violence erupted in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Wednesday after a student leader was arrested.

Reportedly, an empty school bus, an ATM cubicle and several shops inside the campus were vandalised and CCTV cameras were also damaged to protest the arrest of student leader Ashutosh Singh, a member of Samajwadi Party's student wing.

According to reports, Singh was arrested for creating ruckus at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU event a few months ago.

The protesters also pelted stones and damaged dozens of private vehicles. They also attacked police officials with bricks and stones. This is the second time in this year, the university witnessed a major law and order problem inside the campus. In September, violent protests took place inside the campus after women students were baton-charged. (ANI)