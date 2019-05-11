Varanasi: Devotees gather to celebrate 'Ganga Saptami'

[India] May 11 (ANI): Celebrations are in full swing on the occasion of Ganga Saptami with chants echoing at the 'Kashi k Dashami ghat' on Saturday.

Varanasi, which is known for celebrating Ganga Saptami in a traditional way every year, held Pujas. The occasion marks the birth of River Ganga.

According to the mythological beliefs, on this day, Ganga came on the earth after being pleased with the harsh austerity of Rishi Bhagirath.

Chief organizer and priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Pandit Shrikant said: "Like every year, we have gathered here at the 'Kashi k Dashami ghat' in Varanasi to celebrate the birth of Ganga Ma."

"People from various sections of the national and international community have come to the ghat to celebrate this day. People from all over the world have come to dip in Ganga and wash their sins," he added. It is said that on this day taking a dip into the holy waters destroys the sins. This day also sprinkles light upon the significance of charity. It is believed that on this day, salvation is attained by performing Ganga bath, ascetic meditation and charity. BJP leader Dharmendra Singh said, "People come to the Ghats on this day and 'Ma Ganga' fulfils the wishes of its true followers." Singh also claimed that the water of Ganga River purified in the last five years. "The pure water of Ganga River has drastically improved in the last five years. All over the Kumbh and in Kashi, people are now able to bathe in the stream of river Ganga to wash their sins away." Ganga Saptami is observed on the 7th day of Shukla Paksha in the Month of Vaishakha. (ANI)