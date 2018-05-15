Varanasi flyover collapse: Adityanath announces ex-gratia, forms committee to probe

[India], May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of people, killed in flyover collapse incident in Varanasi's cantonment area today.

At least 12 people were killed and several feared trapped under debris after a portion of the under-construction flyover collapsed.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the injured people. He also said that a committee has been formed to look into the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Deputy Chief Minister and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. We have formed committee to look into the incident. The report will come in 48 hours." He further said that five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) (250 jawans) with full equipment have been rushed to the incident spot. "5 teams of NDRF (250 jawans) with full equipment rushed to the spot of the accident, in Varanasi. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those dead and Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured in the incident," he added. (ANI)