Varanasi flyover collapse: Death toll rises to 16

[India], May 15 (ANI): At least 16 bodies have been recovered from debris, while three people were safely rescued after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantonment area. The death toll is likely to rise as rescue operations are still going on.

Earlier, 12 people were killed and several feared trapped under debris.

Taking stock of the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of people, killed in the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the injured people, adding that a committee has been formed to look into the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Deputy Chief Minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. We have formed a committee to look into the incident. The report will come in 48 hours." He further said that five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) (250 jawans) with full equipment have been rushed to the incident spot. Meanwhile, Chandra Prakash, Additional Director General (Crime) said, "A flyover was under construction, which collapsed suddenly. At least seven to eight vehicles have been crushed and many people are still trapped. Relief works are currently going on. Police forces and voluntary organisations are present at the site. We are using cranes to lift the debris and rescue the trapped people. A committee has been formed under the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Adityanath) to probe the accident and we will take strict action on those responsible." (ANI)