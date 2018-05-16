Varanasi flyover collapse: FIR registered against concerned contractors

[India], May 16 (ANI): An FIR on Wednesday has been registered against the concerned officials and contractors in connection with the recent Varanasi flyover mishap.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At least 18 people were killed and 11 critically injured yesterday, when a huge slab of a flyover under-construction in Varanasi's Cantt area came down, crushing on cars and a local bus underneath.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital in the city. (ANI)