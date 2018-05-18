Varanasi flyover collapse: UP State Bridge Corporation MD removed

Lucknow: Amid the continuing investigation by a three-member team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Varanasi flyover collapse incident for the second consecutive day, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday removed the Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation, Rajat Mittal over negligence in the flyover tragedy.

Rajan Mittal, was removed from his post during the term of the Akhilesh Yadav government following complaints. But he was reinstated when the BJP government came to power last year.

In less than two days after the horrific episode, the local administration and the work agencies are busy in trailing guns at each other. The district police has lodged an FIR against officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd which shouldered the responsibility for carrying out the construction of the flyover. The corporation, which once earned kudos for bagging projects not only in other states but also in Iraq, Yemen and Nepal, had been receiving flak recently, a senior PWD official said. The government had immediately suspended four officials of the corporation looking after the construction work in Varanasi. Work on the flyover between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara had been initiated during the Samajwadi Party rule. Earlier in the day, samples of iron beams, cement, concrete and other construction material used in a Varanasi flyover, have been sent for "quality and standards test" to IIT-Roorkee in Uttarakhand, said an IANS report. The unfortunate incident that took place in Varanasi when a part of an under-construction flyover bridge fell and killed over 15 people and injured half a dozen people, the local administration and the work agencies are busy in trailing guns at each other.