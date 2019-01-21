Varanasi has developed without losing Indian culture : Adityanath

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Varanasi has drastically changed in the last four and half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but culture, ethos, and values are still intact.

"Here you will see the changing face of Kashi and how it has embarked on the path of development keeping pace with the modern world but alongside maintaining its Indian culture, values and ethos intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said while addressing "Yuva Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" here on Monday.

"Kashi was earlier known as the city of alleys but things have changed upto much extent, you will also see the changing face of the temples here" he added. Adityanath informed the gathering that after 450 years the "Akshay Vat" and "Saraswati Koop" are opened for pilgrims visiting the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. "You will be surprised to know that after 450 years both Akshay Vat and Saraswati Koop are open for the pilgrims. It is quite possible that many of your ancestors who must have visited Kumbh were also not fortunate enough to pay homage to both these sites," said Adityanath. He also said that 15 crore pilgrims are slated to visit the Kumbh Mela. "On 22 February, atleast one representative from the 192 countries of the world will be at Prayagraj. Ambassadors of 70 states have hoisted their flag in the Maha-Kumbh," said Adityanath. "We have also tried our best to ensure that representation of all 6 lakh villages of India is at the Maha-Kumbh at Prayagraj," Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD session on January 22, while on January 23 President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude the PBD. (ANI)