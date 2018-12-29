Varanasi: PM dedicates Rice Research Institute to nation

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): With an aim to double farmers' income, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the IRRI South Asia Regional Centre (IRRI SARC) in Varanasi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister dedicated the country the 6th IRRI SARC campus here which will serve as a hub for rice research and training in South Asia and SAARC region.

This new Centre is expected to deliver advanced research, teaching and services in order to improve crop production, seed quality and the nutritional value of rice. It will also work with national partners to enhance farmers' knowledge and income.

Not only that, the education and training arm of IRRI SARC, IRRI Education, will also teach scientists and agriculture leaders about the latest technologies and innovations for sustainable farming; and laboratories for digital crop monitoring and assessment, and demonstration fields where variety testing is conducted The major aim of IRRI is to improve livelihood and nutrition, abolishing poverty, hunger, and malnutrition among those countries which depend on rice-based agri-food systems. Speaking at the inaugural function, Dr. Matthew Morell, IRRI Director General stated, "This is a landmark moment for India and IRRI. This state-of-the-art rice research centre will catalyze South-South collaboration, strengthen the research expertise and capacity of rice-growing countries in the region, and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals." "It is only through the support of our network of global partners, such as the Government of India, that knowledge and innovations gained at this centre can be speedily tailored to meet needs of farmers in India, across South Asia and across Africa." he added. Moreover, IRRI SARC facilities will include the Centre of Excellence in Rice Value Addition (CERVA), a suite of modern laboratories where rice grains are assessed for ;quality and nutritional value and sensory evaluations for grain taste, texture, and aroma are conducted; on-site facilities. The inaugural function was graced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and several other dignitaries.(ANI)