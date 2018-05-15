Varanasi: Portion of under-construction flyover collapses, 12 dead

[India], May 15 (ANI): Atleast 12 people were killed and several feared trapped under debris, after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantt. area on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to go to Varanasi's Cantt area.

"Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by CM to go to Varanasi's Cantt area, where over 12 people died after portion of under construction flyover collapsed there. CM expressed grief and directed administration to speed up rescue operation," said Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

More details are awaited. (ANI)