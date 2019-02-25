Varanasi: Security beefed up at UP college after murder of student

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Security has been beefed up at Udai Pratap Autonomous College in Varanasi after a post-graduate student was shot dead on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vivek Singh, was shot eight times by unidentified men inside the premises of the college, they said. He was in the final year of B.Com course.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving a complaint from the college administration.

The police suspect that the murder could have been carried out by people with whom Singh recently had a tussle.

The family members of Singh have been informed and they will be reaching Varanasi, they said. (ANI)