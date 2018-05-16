Varanasi tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of victims

[India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced ex-gratia relief of Rs. 2 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantonment area.

Also, Rs. 50,000 will be given to the injured people. The compensation will be given from the Prime Minister relief fund.

At least 18 people were killed and 11 critically injured yesterday, when a huge slab of a flyover under-construction came down, crushing on cars and a local bus underneath.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital in the city. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)