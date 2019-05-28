[India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Monday for the first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after BJP won elections with a thumping majority.

He arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur via an Indian Air Force plane where he was received by BJP president Amit Shah, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and other officials.

From the airport, Modi directly headed towards Police Lines in a chopper.

Thereafter, he took the road to proceed towards Kashi Vishwanath temple located in the heart of the city. As his convoy passed, people standing along the barricaded roads all along the way greeted and cheered for him. Balloons, posters, and cut-outs of the Prime Minister adorned the route. Amid heavy security, people chanted "Modi-Modi" and " Har Har Mahadev" to the top of their voices as Modi's convoy made its way. Many BJP workers were also a part of the welcome. Modi will pay obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, his pooja will be live streamed on a screen set up outside. Thereafter, he is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. In the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. (ANI)