Varappuzha custodial death: RTF officials get conditional bail

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to three Rural Tiger Force (RTF) officials for their alleged role in the custodial death of Varappuzha Sreejith.

Earlier, Ernakulam principal sessions court had dismissed the bail pleas of the accused - Santosh Kumar, Jithin Raj, Sumesh.

Sreejith, 26, was taken into police custody on April 6 in connection with a suicide case. Three days later, he died due to alleged custodial torture.

After his death, it turned out that he was wrongly picked up by the police, who took him as someone else.

Sreejith, a resident of Aluva, Kochi, is survived by his mother, his wife and two children. Earlier, the Kerala government had announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the family. (ANI)