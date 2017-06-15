Varsity in TN to offer free education to transgenders

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Government has announced free education for the transgender community in all the colleges of state's Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

The decision will be implemented from this academic year. One seat in every course of all the colleges affiliated to the university has been reserved for the transgenders.

Transgender activist and founder of Sahodari foundation Kalki Subramaniam appreciated the decision taken by the government.

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University is the first in India to offer free education to the transgenders. (ANI)