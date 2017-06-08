Varun Gandhi rejects newspaper report of his Congress 'Ghar Wapsi'

[India], June 8 (ANI): Denying reports about his 'Ghar Wapsi' to the Congress Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday said that not one line of the "silly article" published by an English daily was correct, including the fact that his age was also mentioned wrong.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP wrote, "Not one line of this silly article is correct, not even my age."