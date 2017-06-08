Varun Gandhi rejects newspaper report of his Congress 'Ghar Wapsi'

[India], June 8 (ANI): Denying reports about his 'Ghar Wapsi' to the Congress Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday said that not one line of the "silly article" published by an English daily was correct, including the fact that his age was also mentioned wrong.
Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP wrote, "Not one line of this silly article is correct, not even my age."
Not one line of this silly article is correct, not even my age. pic.twitter.com/TCW0smyTwQ— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 8, 2017
The article said, "Gandhi family's Gen-X reunion seems to be on the cards with Varun Gandhi holding parleys with Congress Gandhis to be back in the family fold almost three decades after his mother Maneka Gandhi left Congress to float her own front Sanjay Vichar Manch in 1983. There has already been a couple of meetings between Varun and Sonia in this regard, where Rahul and Priyanka were also present to discuss the possibility." (ANI)