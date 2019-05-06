'Varuna' naval exercise to strengthen Indian, France relations

[India], May 6 (ANI): The 17th edition of 'Varuna', the bilateral naval exercise by Indian and French Navies, is underway here to strengthen the friendly relations and interoperability between the navies of two countries, said statement issued by the navies of India and France.

"Relations between our Navies lie within the framework of the India/France. Strategic Partnership signed in 1998 to improve our bilateral military cooperation France and India have reached a very high level of military interaction enabling a mutual understanding and fostering regular upgrades of our interoperability through bilateral exercises," a joint statement said.

The naval exercise was started in 1993 between Indian and France is a vital part of the growing strategic relationship between the two countries.

"Exercise Varuna has grown in scale, scope and complexity over the years, underscoring the shared interests and commitment of both nations in promoting maritime security," the statement read.

"Units from the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command will be participating in the Exercise. These include the Western Fleet's Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya with its integral air element, Destroyer INS Mumbai, Frigate INS Tarkash and Fleet Support ship INS Deepak," the release read.

"In addition, P8I, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, DO, Maritime reconnaissance aircraft and submarines will be involved in various tactical scenarios," it read.

The French Navy is represented by aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Guelle, Horizon-class destroyer FNS Forbin, Aquitaine-class Destroyer FNS Provence, George Leugues-class Frigate FNA Latouche Treville, Replenishment Oiler FNS Marne and Rubis-class submarine.

In the statement, it was said that the harbour and sea phases of the exercise from May 1 to May 6 and from May 7 to May 10 are aimed at honing skills for naval operations across a broad spectrum, with an increased focus on tactical scenarios.

"Indeed, it will be the largest-ever conducted Varuna exercise with 11 of India and France's most modem units, including 2 aircraft carriers and 2 submarines," the statement read.

According to the statement, the first phase, scheduled to held between May 7 to 10, would include anti-submarine exercises, live firing drills, naval helicopter operation, and basic to advanced level exercises for carrier-borne fighter aircraft. (ANI)