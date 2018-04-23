Varuna seat decision nothing to do with BJP, RSS: Yeddyurappa

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chief Ministerial candidate for Karnataka polls BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son will not contest from Varuna constituency, the former said that the BJP or RSS has nothing to do with the decision.

The BJP today released the list of seven candidates which does not include the name of Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra.

"Decision about Varuna (constituency) has nothing to do with RSS or BJP," Yeddyurappa clarified.

Earlier today, Yeddyurappa at a rally in Mysuru announced that his son will not be contesting from Varuna seat against Siddaramaiah's son Yathendra, as projected earlier.

Following the announcement, BJP workers created ruckus throwing chairs around. Yeddyurappa himself requested workers to calm down. Yeddyurappa further expressed confidence on winning the election and said, "I am going to be Chief Minister, it is as certain as the existence of sun and moon. I'm going to spend one day in each constituency to ensure my party's victory." Varuna was being seen as the battleground for the sons of Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah. Vijayendra, who earlier said he wanted to contest against Siddaramaiah's son, had already started campaigning in the constituency. The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place in a single phase on May 12 while counting of votes will begin on May 15. (ANI)