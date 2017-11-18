Vasundhara Raje requests Smriti Irani to postpone Padmavati's release

[India], November 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to defer the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' until some changes are made to it.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister requested so that it 'does not hurt the sentiments of any community'.

In her letter, Raje suggested that a committee should be formed in order to discuss the film and its plot. She further said that the amendments to avoid 'hurting sentiments' should be suggested post discussion.

The Censor Board must think of the consequences before certifying 'Padmavati', she added. Since a week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' has run into massive trouble, first with fringe groups demanding a ban on the release of the film and now private screening has irked CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. On that note, the Rajput Karni Sena first attacked Bhansali back in January this year and vandalised the film sets in Jaipur fort. (ANI)