Vasundhara Raje requests Smriti Irani to delay release of 'Padmavati'

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to defer the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' until some changes are made to it.





The Rajasthan Chief Minister requested so that it 'does not hurt the sentiments of any community'.





In her letter, Raje suggested that a committee should be formed in order to discuss the film and its plot. She further said that the amendments to avoid 'hurting sentiments' should be suggested post discussion.



The Censor Board must think of the consequences before certifying 'Padmavati', she added.

Since a week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' has run into massive trouble, first with fringe groups demanding a ban on the release of the film and now private screening has irked CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.

On that note, the Rajput Karni Sena first attacked Bhansali back in January this year and vandalised the film sets in Jaipur fort. The Rajput Karni Sena has called for Bharat Bandh on December 1, the date when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus is slated to release. The Rajput Karni Sena has called for Bharat Bandh on December 1, the date when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus is slated to release. "We won't let Padmavati release. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 1," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena President told ANI on Saturday. Kalvi also said they are going to hold various programmes in different cities. "Being the 37th descendent of Rani Padmavati, it would be unfortunate for us to see her as the lover of Alaudin Khilji. When, in January, Bhansali said he would show us the film before release, why is he not doing that? Now, we don't want that as the whole nation is waiting for the release to be stalled," he added. He further said, "Who is Deepika Padukone to say that the film is definitely going to release on December 1? I, on behalf of Rajput Karni Sena and all social organisations, assure them the film will not release."